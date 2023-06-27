<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0889; (P) 1.0904; (R1) 1.0921; More…

EUR/USD rebounds notably today but stays below 1.1011. Intraday bias remains neutral first. Nevertheless strong support from 55 D EMA (now at 1.0838) retains near term bullishness. Break of 1.1011 will resume the rally from 1.0634 and target 1.1094 resistance. Decisive break there will resume larger up trend from 0.9534.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.0515 support holds, rise from 0.9534 (2022 low) would still extend higher. Sustained break of 61.8% retracement of 1.2348 (2021 high) to 0.9534 at 1.1273 will solidify the case of bullish trend reversal and target 1.2348 resistance next (2021 high).