Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0776; (P) 1.0793; (R1) 1.0813; More…

EUR/USD is staying in consolidation from 1.0764 and intraday bias stays neutral. Further decline is in favor with 1.0944 resistance intact. On the downside, firm break of 1.0764 support will resume whole decline from 1.1274 to 1.0609/34 cluster support next.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.1274 medium term top is seen as a correction to up trend from 0.9534 (2022 low). Deeper decline would be seen to 1.0634 cluster support (38.2% retracement of 0.9534 to 1.1274 at 1.0609). Strong support could be seen there, at least on first attempt, to bring rebound. Yet, medium term outlook will be neutral for now, as long as 1.1274 resistance holds.