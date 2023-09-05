Tue, Sep 05, 2023 @ 07:23 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookEURUSD OutlookEUR/USD Daily Outlook

EUR/USD Daily Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0776; (P) 1.0793; (R1) 1.0813; More

EUR/USD is staying in consolidation from 1.0764 and intraday bias stays neutral. Further decline is in favor with 1.0944 resistance intact. On the downside, firm break of 1.0764 support will resume whole decline from 1.1274 to 1.0609/34 cluster support next.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.1274 medium term top is seen as a correction to up trend from 0.9534 (2022 low). Deeper decline would be seen to 1.0634 cluster support (38.2% retracement of 0.9534 to 1.1274 at 1.0609). Strong support could be seen there, at least on first attempt, to bring rebound. Yet, medium term outlook will be neutral for now, as long as 1.1274 resistance holds.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.