Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0460; (P) 1.0496; (R1) 1.0540; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD stays neutral for the moment. Consolidation continues above 1.0447. Outlook will remain bearish as long as 1.0616 resistance holds. Break of 1.0477 will resume the fall from 1.1274 to 1.0199 fibonacci level next. Nevertheless, firm break of 1.06161 will confirm short term bottoming, and turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.1274 medium term top could still be a correction to rise from 0.9534 (2022 low). But chance of a complete trend reversal is rising. In either case, current fall should target 61.8% retracement of 0.9534 to 1.1274 at 1.0199 next. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 55 D EMA (now at 1.0759) holds, in case of rebound.