EUR/USD is extending the consolidation from 1.0843 temporary low, and intraday bias stays neutral. Further decline is expected as long as 1.0995 resistance holds. Below 1.0843 will target 1.0722 support next. Decisive break there will argue that whole rise from 1.0447 has completed, and target this low.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 are viewed as a corrective pattern to rise from 0.9534 (2022 low). Rise from 1.0447 is seen as the second leg. While further rally could cannot be ruled out, upside should be limited by 1.1274 to bring the third leg of the pattern. Meanwhile, sustained break of 1.0722 support will argue that the third leg has already started for 1.0447 and below.