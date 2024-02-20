Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0765; (P) 1.0777; (R1) 1.0792; More…

EUR/USD’s break of 1.0804 resistance suggests short term bottoming at 1.0694, on bullish convergence condition in 4H MACD. Intraday bias is back on the upside for stronger rebound. Sustained above 55 D EMA (now at 1.0833) will argue that fall from 1.1138 has completed and target this resistance. Meanwhile, rejection by 55 D EMA, followed by break of 1.0694, will resume the fall from 1.1138 to 1.0447 support.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 are viewed as a corrective pattern to rise from 0.9534 (2022 low). Rise from 1.0447 is seen as the second leg. While further rally could cannot be ruled out, upside should be limited by 1.1274 to bring the third leg of the pattern. Meanwhile, sustained break of 1.0722 support will argue that the third leg has already started for 1.0447 and possibly below.