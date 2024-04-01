Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0772; (P) 1.0789; (R1) 1.0810; More…

EUR/USD’s fall from 1.0980 continues today and intraday bias remains on the downside. Next target is 1.0694 support. Decisive break there will resume the whole decline from 1.1138 and target 100% projection of 1.1138 to 1.0694 from 1.0980 at 1.0536. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 1.0834 support turned resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 are viewed as a corrective pattern to rise from 0.9534 (2022 low). Rise from 1.0447 is seen as the second leg. While further rally could cannot be ruled out, upside should be limited by 1.1274 to bring the third leg of the pattern. Meanwhile, sustained break of 1.0694 support will argue that the third leg has already started for 1.0447 and possibly below.