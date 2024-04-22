Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0618; (P) 1.0648; (R1) 1.0686; More…

EUR/USD is staying in consolidation from 1.0601 and intraday bias stays neutral. Upside of recovery should be limited by 1.0723 support turned resistance. Break of 1.0601 will resume the fall from 1.1138 to 100% projection of 1.1138 to 1.0694 from 1.0980 at 1.0536 next.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 are viewed as a corrective pattern to rise from 0.9534 (2022 low). Current fall from 1.1138 is seen as the third leg. While deeper decline is would be seen to 1.0447 and possibly below, Strong support should emerge from 61.8% retracement of 0.9534 to 1.1274 at 1.0199 to complete the correction.