.Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0680; (P) 1.0697; (R1) 1.0716; More…

EUR/USD retreated after brief breach of 1.0723 support turned resistance and intraday bias remains neutral. Break of 1.0677 support will indicate rejection by 1.0723, and turn bias back to the downside. EUR/USD should then resume larger down trend through 1.0601 low. Nevertheless, firm break of 1.0723 will bring stronger rebound to 55 D EMA (now at 1.0786) instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 are viewed as a corrective pattern to rise from 0.9534 (2022 low). Current fall from 1.1138 is seen as the third leg. While deeper decline is would be seen to 1.0447 and possibly below, Strong support should emerge from 61.8% retracement of 0.9534 to 1.1274 at 1.0199 to complete the correction.