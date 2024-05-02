Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0664; (P) 1.0699; (R1) 1.0748; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains neutral as range trading continues. On the upside, break of 1.0752 will resume the rebound from 1.0601. Sustained trading above 55 D EMA (now at 1.0770) will argue that fall from 1.0980 has completed. On the downside, though, break of 1.0648 will retain near term bearishness and bring retest of 1.0601 low first.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 are viewed as a corrective pattern to rise from 0.9534 (2022 low). Current fall from 1.1138 is seen as the third leg. While deeper decline is would be seen to 1.0447 and possibly below, strong support should emerge from 61.8% retracement of 0.9534 to 1.1274 at 1.0199 to complete the correction.