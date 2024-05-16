Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0783; (P) 1.0804; (R1) 1.0842; More…

EUR/USD’s rally from 1.0601 continues today and intraday bias stays on the upside. Next target is 1.0980 resistance. Decisive break there will confirm that whole fall from 1.1138 has completed already. On the downside, below 1.0833 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first. But further rally is expected as long as 1.0765 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 are viewed as a corrective pattern. Fall from 1.1138 is seen as the third leg and could have completed. Firm break of 1.1138 will argue that larger up trend from 0.9534 (2022 low) is ready to resume through 1.1274 high. On the downside, break of 1.0601 will extend the corrective pattern instead.