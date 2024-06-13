Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0745; (P) 1.0799; (R1) 1.0862; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/USD is turned neutral again first with current retreat. On the upside, firm break of 1.0915 will resume whole rise from 1.0601. On the downside, break of 1.0718 will resume the fall from 1.0915 instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 are viewed as a corrective pattern, which might still be in progress. Break of 1.0601 will target 1.0447 support and possibly below. Nevertheless, on the upside, firm break of 1.1138 will argue that larger up trend from 0.9534 (2022 low) is ready to resume through 1.1274 high.