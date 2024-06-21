Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0686; (P) 1.0719; (R1) 1.0735; More….

EUR/USD is staying in range above 1.0667 and intraday bias remains neutral. Further decline is expected with 1.0760 resistance intact. Break of 1.0667 will resume the fall from 1.0915, as another leg in the larger corrective pattern. Next target is 1.0601 low. However, break of 1.0760 resistance will turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 are viewed as a corrective pattern that’s still in progress. Break of 1.0601 will target 1.0447 support and possibly further to 100% projection of 1.1274 to 1.0447 from 1.1138 at 1.0311. For now, this will remain the favored case as long as 1.0915 resistance holds, in case of rebound.