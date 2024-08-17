EUR/USD Weekly Outlook

EUR/USD retreated after edging higher to 1.1046 last week but stayed in range above 1.0880 support. Initial bias remains neutral this week for consolidations, and further rally is in favor. On the upside, firm break of 100% projection of 1.0665 to 1.0947 from 1.0776 at 1.1058 could prompt upside acceleration through 1.1138 resistance to 161.8% projection at 1.1232. However, considering bearish divergence condition in 4H MACD, break of 1.0880 will suggest near term reversal and turn bias to the downside for 1.0776 support and below.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 are viewed as a corrective pattern that’s could still extend. Break of 1.1138 resistance will be the first signal that rise from 0.9534 (2022 low) is ready to resume through 1.1274 (2023 high). However, break of 1.0776 support will extend the correction with another falling leg back towards 1.0447 support.

In the long term picture, a long term bottom is in place at 0.9534 (2022 low). Sustained break of 55 M EMA (now at 1.1012) will raise the chance of long term reversal. But even in this case, firm break of 1.2348 structural resistance is needed to confirm. Rejection by 55 M EMA will maintain bearishness for extend the down trend from 1.6039 (2008 high) through 0.9534 at a later stage.