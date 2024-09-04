Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1018; (P) 1.1051; (R1) 1.1075; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/USD stays neutral at this point. While retreat from 1.1200 might extend lower, rally from 1.0665 is in favor to continue as long as 1.0947 resistance turned support holds. Above 1.1104 minor resistance will bring retest of 1.1200 first. Break there will target 1.1274 high next. However, firm break of 1.0947 will indicate reversal and turn bias back to the downside.

In the bigger picture, prior break of 1.1138 resistance indicates that corrective pattern from 1.1274 has completed at 1.0665 already. Decisive break of 1.1274 (2023 high) will confirm whole up trend from 0.9534 (2022 low). Next target will be 61.8% projection of 0.9534 to 1.1274 from 1.0665 at 1.1740. This will now be the favored case as long as 1.0947 resistance turned support holds.