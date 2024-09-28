EUR/USD Weekly Outlook

EUR/USD edged higher to 1.1213 last week but quickly settled back in range. Initial bias remains neutral this week first. Further rally is expected as long as 1.1001 support holds. Above 1.1213 will resume the rise from 1.0665 to 1.1274 high. Firm break there will resume larger up trend. Next near term target will be 100% projection of 1.0776 to 1.1200 from 1.1001 at 1.1425.

In the bigger picture, corrective pattern from 1.1274 should have completed at 1.0665 already. Decisive break of 1.1274 (2023 high) will confirm resumption of whole up trend from 0.9534 (2022 low). Next target will be 61.8% projection of 0.9534 to 1.1274 from 1.0665 at 1.1740. This will now be the favored case as long as 1.1001 support holds.

In the long term picture, a long term bottom is in place at 0.9534 (2022 low). The strong break of 55 M EMA (now at 1.1018) is taken as the first sign of bullish trend reversal. But still, firm break of 1.2348 structural resistance is needed to confirm. Otherwise, price actions from 0.9534 could still develop into a consolidation pattern.