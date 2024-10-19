EUR/USD Weekly Outlook

EUR/USD’s decline from 1.1213 continued last week but recovered after hitting 1.0810. Initial bias remains neutral this week for consolidations. But outlook will stay bearish as long as 1.0954 resistance holds. Below 1.0810 will resume the fall from 1.1213 to 61.8% retracement of 1.0447 to 1.1213 at 1.0740. Firm break there will target 1.0601 support next.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 (2023 high) are seen as a consolidation pattern to up trend from 0.9534 (2022 low), with fall from 1.1213 as the third leg. Downside should be contained by 50% retracement of 0.9534 (2022 low) to 1.1274 at 1.0404, to bring up trend resumption at a later stage.

In the long term picture, a long term bottom is in place at 0.9534 (2022 low). But for now, EUR/USD is struggling to sustain above 55 M EMA (now at 1.1011). Outlook is neutral at best at this point.