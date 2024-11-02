EUR/USD Weekly Outlook

EUR/USD’s recovery from 1.0760 short term bottom extended higher last week but retreated after hitting 1.0904. Initial bias is turned neutral this week first. More consolidation could be seen above 1.0760 and another rise cannot be ruled out. But upside should be limited by 55 D EMA (now at 1.0941). On the downside, sustained break of 61.8% retracement of 1.0447 to 1.1213 at 1.0740 will extend the fall from 1.1213 to 1.0601 support next.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 (2023 high) are seen as a consolidation pattern to up trend from 0.9534 (2022 low), with fall from 1.1213 as the third leg. Downside should be contained by 50% retracement of 0.9534 (2022 low) to 1.1274 at 1.0404, to bring up trend resumption at a later stage.

In the long term picture, a long term bottom is in place at 0.9534 (2022 low). But for now, EUR/USD is struggling to sustain above 55 M EMA (now at 1.1011). Outlook is neutral at best at this point.