Intraday bias in EUR/USD stays neutral for consolidations above 1.0495 temporary low. But outlook will remain bearish as long as 1.0760 support turned resistance holds. On the downside, firm break of 100% projection of 1.1213 to 1.0760 from 1.0936 at 1.0483 will target 1.0404 key fibonacci level next.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 (2023 high) are seen as a consolidation pattern to up trend from 0.9534 (2022 low), with fall from 1.1213 as the third leg. Downside should be contained by 50% retracement of 0.9534 (2022 low) to 1.1274 at 1.0404, to bring up trend resumption at a later stage.