EUR/USD Weekly Outlook

EUR/USD edged higher to 1.0946 last week but retreated since then. Initial bias stays neutral this week and more consolidations could be seen. In case of another fall, downside should be contained by 38.2% retracement of 1.0358 to 1.0946 at 1.0721 to bring rebound. On the upside, break of 1.0946 will resume the rally from 1.0176 to retest 1.1274 key resistance.

In the bigger picture, prior strong break of 55 W EMA (now at 1.0675) suggests that fall from 1.1274 (2024 high) has completed as a three wave correction to 1.0176. Rise from 0.9534 is still intact, and might be ready to resume. Decisive break of 1.1274 will target 100% projection of 0.9534 to 1.1274 from 1.0176 at 1.1916. Also, that will send EUR/USD through a multi-decade channel resistance will carries larger bullish implication. This will now be the favored case as long as 1.0531 resistance turned support holds.

In the long term picture, the case of long term bullish reversal is building up. Sustained break of falling channel resistance (now at around 1.1400) will argue that the down trend from 1.6039 (2008 high) has completed at 0.9534. A medium term up trend should then follow even as a corrective move. Nevertheless, rejection by the channel resistance will keep outlook bearish.