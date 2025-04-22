Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1414; (P) 1.1494; (R1) 1.1592; More…

Further rally is expected in EUR/USD as long as 1.1357 support holds. Current rise from 1.0176 should target 161.8% projection of 1.0358 to 1.0953 from 1.0731 at 1.1694 next. Nevertheless, considering bearish divergence condition in 4H MACD, break of 1.1357 should indicate short term topping. Intraday bias will be turned back to the downside for deeper pullback.

In the bigger picture, rise from 0.9534 long term bottom could be correcting the multi-decade downtrend or the start of a long term up trend. In either case, further rise should be seen to 100% projection of 0.9534 to 1.1274 from 1.0176 at 1.1916. This will now remain the favored case as long as 55 W EMA (now at 1.0776) holds.