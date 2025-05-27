Tue, May 27, 2025 @ 18:49 GMT
EUR/USD Mid-Day Outlook

By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1360; (P) 1.1389; (R1) 1.1417; More

Intraday bias in EUR/USD is turned neutral first with current retreat. Further rise is in favor as long as 1.1255 support holds. Above 1.1417 will bring retest of 1.1572 high first. Decisive break there will resume larger up trend to 61.8% projection of 1.0176 to 1.1572 from 1.1064 at 1.1927. On the downside, however, break of 1.1255 will turn bias back to the downside to extend the corrective pattern from 1.1572 with another falling leg.

In the bigger picture, rise from 0.9534 long term bottom could be correcting the multi-decade downtrend or the start of a long term up trend. In either case, further rise should be seen to 100% projection of 0.9534 to 1.1274 from 1.0176 at 1.1916. This will now remain the favored case as long as 55 W EMA (now at 1.0858) holds.

