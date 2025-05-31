EUR/USD Weekly Outlook

EUR/USD’s price actions from 1.1572 are seen as a corrective pattern to rally from 1.0176, which might still be extending. On the upside, above 1.1417 will bring retest of 1.1572 first. On the downside, below 1.1209 will target 1.1064 again. But overall, rise from 1.0176 is expected to resume after the correction completes at a later stage.

In the bigger picture, rise from 0.9534 long term bottom could be correcting the multi-decade downtrend or the start of a long term up trend. In either case, further rise should be seen to 100% projection of 0.9534 to 1.1274 from 1.0176 at 1.1916. This will now remain the favored case as long as 55 W EMA (now at 1.0856) holds.

In the long term picture, the case of long term bullish reversal is building up. Sustained break of falling channel resistance (now at around 1.1290) will argue that the down trend from 1.6039 (2008 high) has completed at 0.9534. A medium term up trend should then follow even as a corrective move. Next target is 38.2% retracement of 1.6039 to 0.9534 at 1.2019.