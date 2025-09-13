EUR/USD Weekly Outlook

EUR/USD edged higher to 1.1779 last week but turned sideway since then. Initial bias remains neutral this week first, and further rise is expected as long as 1.1607 support holds. Above 1.1779 will target a retest of 1.1829 high. Firm break there will resume larger up trend to 1.1916 projection level next.

In the bigger picture, rise from 0.9534 (2022 low) long term bottom could be correcting the multi-decade downtrend or the start of a long term up trend. In either case, further rise should be seen to 100% projection of 0.9534 to 1.1274 from 1.0176 at 1.1916. This will remain the favored case as long as 55 W EMA (now at 1.1174) holds.

In the long term picture, a long term bottom was in place already at 0.9534, on bullish convergence condition in M MACD. Further rise should be seen to 38.2% retracement of 1.6039 (2008 high) to 0.9534 at 1.2019. Rejection by 1.2019 will keep the price actions from 0.9534 as a corrective pattern. But sustained break of 1.2019 will suggest long term bullish trend reversal, and target 61.8% retracement at 1.3554.