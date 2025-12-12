Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1692; (P) 1.1727; (R1) 1.1773; More….

EUR/USD’s rally from 1.1467 is in progress and intraday bias stays on the upside. Current development suggests that fall from 1.1917 has completed as a correction to 1.1467. Further rally should be seen to retest 1.1917 high. For now, risk will stay on the upside as long as 1.1614 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, as long as 55 W EMA (now at 1.1346) holds, up trend from 0.9534 (2022 low) is still in favor to continue. Decisive break of 1.2 key psychological level will carry larger bullish implication. However, sustained trading below 55 W EMA will argue that rise from 0.9534 has completed as a three wave corrective bounce, and keep long term outlook bearish.