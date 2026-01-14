Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1626; (P) 1.1652; (R1) 1.1669; More….

Outlook in EUR/USD is unchanged as sideway trading continues, and intraday bias remains neutral. On the upside break of 1.1742 resistance will argue that pullback from 1.1807 has completed. Rise from 1.1467 should then be ready to resume. Further break of 1.1807 will pave the way to retest 1.1817 high. Nevertheless, on the downside, below 1.1617 will target 1.1467 support. Overall, price actions from 1.1917 are seen as a corrective pattern that might extend further.

In the bigger picture, as long as 55 W EMA (now at 1.1416) holds, up trend from 0.9534 (2022 low) is still in favor to continue. Decisive break of 1.2 key psychological level will carry larger bullish implication. However, sustained trading below 55 W EMA will argue that rise from 0.9534 has completed as a three wave corrective bounce, and keep long term outlook bearish.