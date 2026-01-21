Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1649; (P) 1.1709; (R1) 1.1785; More….

EUR/USD’s rise from 1.1576 should still be in progress and intraday bias remains on the upside for 1.1807. Firm break there will resume whole rally from 1.1467, and target a retest on 1.1917 key resistance level. For now, risk will stay on the upside as long as 55 4H EMA (now at 1.1666) holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, as long as 55 W EMA (now at 1.1413) holds, up trend from 0.9534 (2022 low) is still in favor to continue. Decisive break of 1.2 key psychological level will carry larger bullish implication. However, sustained trading below 55 W EMA will argue that rise from 0.9534 has completed as a three wave corrective bounce, and keep long term outlook bearish.