GBP/JPY’s rebound form 129.27 extended last week and edged higher to 133.46. Initial bias is now on the upside this week for 135.74 resistance. Break there will resume whole rise from 123.94 for 61.8% projection of 123.94 to 135.74 from 129.27 at 136.56. On the downside, below 131.63 minor support will turn bias to the downside for 129.27 support instead.

In the bigger picture, overall, price actions from 122.75 (2016 low) are seen as a sideway consolidation pattern. Current development suggests that it might extend with another rising leg. But still, an eventual downside break out is expected as long as 147.95 resistance holds. Firm break of 122.75 will resume larger down trend from 195.86 (2015 high).

In the longer term picture, repeated rejection by 55 month EMA indicate long term bearishness in the cross. Down trend from 251.09 (2007 high) should eventually resume through 122.75 to 116.83 (2011 low) and below.