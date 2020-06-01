Daily Pivots: (S1) 132.15; (P) 132.80; (R1) 133.82; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains on the upside for 135.74 resistance. Break there will resume whole rise from 123.94 for 61.8% projection of 123.94 to 135.74 from 129.27 at 136.56. On the downside, below 131.63 minor support will turn bias to the downside for 129.27 support instead.

In the bigger picture, overall, price actions from 122.75 (2016 low) are seen as a sideway consolidation pattern. Current development suggests that it might extend with another rising leg. But still, an eventual downside break out is expected as long as 147.95 resistance holds. Firm break of 122.75 will resume larger down trend from 195.86 (2015 high).