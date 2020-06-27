GBP/JPY edged lower to 131.68 last week but recovered since then. Initial bias is neutral this week and consolidation might extend. Further decline is expected and break of 131.68 will resume the decline from 139.73 for 129.27 support. Decisive break there will confirm completion of rebound from 123.94. Deeper fall would be seen to retest 123.94 low.

In the bigger picture, we’re seeing price actions from 122.75 (2016 low) as a sideway consolidation pattern. As long as 147.95 resistance holds, an eventual downside breakout remains in favor. However, firm break of 147.95 will raise the chance of long term bullish reversal. Focus will then be turned to 156.59 resistance for confirmation.

In the longer term picture, repeated rejection by 55 month EMA indicate long term bearishness in the cross. Down trend from 251.09 (2007 high) should eventually resume through 122.75 to 116.83 (2011 low) and below. However, sustained break of 55 month EMA (now at 145.07) will dampen this view and could open up further rise back to 195.86 (2015 high).