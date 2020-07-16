Daily Pivots: (S1) 134.37; (P) 134.73; (R1) 134.99; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains neutral and outlook is unchanged. As long as 133.94 minor support holds, further rise is mildly in favor. On the upside, above 135.91 will extend the rebound from 131.68 towards 139.73 high. However, break of 133.94 will suggest that the rebound has completed. Intraday bias will be turned back to the downside for 131.68 support instead.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, we’re seeing price actions from 122.75 (2016 low) as a sideway consolidation pattern. As long as 147.95 resistance holds, an eventual downside breakout remains in favor. However, firm break of 147.95 will raise the chance of long term bullish reversal. Focus will then be turned to 156.59 resistance for confirmation.