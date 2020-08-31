Daily Pivots: (S1) 139.91; (P) 140.77; (R1) 141.51; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains on the upside at this point. Further rise should be seen as long as 138.24 support holds, in case of retreat. Sustained break of 100% projection of 123.94 to 135.74 from 129.27 at 141.07 will pave the way to 161.8% projection at 148.36.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, rise from 123.94 is still seen as a rising leg of the sideway consolidation pattern from 122.75 (2016 low). As long as 147.95 resistance holds, an eventual downside breakout remains in favor. However, firm break of 147.95 will raise the chance of long term bullish reversal. Focus will then be turned to 156.59 resistance for confirmation.