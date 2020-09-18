Daily Pivots: (S1) 134.88; (P) 135.56; (R1) 136.53; More…

Further fall is expected in GBP/JPY with 136.58 minor resistance intact. Current development argues that whole corrective rebound from 123.94 has completed. Decline in 142.71 should target 61.8% retracement of 123.94 to 142.71 at 131.11. On the upside, above 136.58 minor resistance will turn bias neutral and bring consolidations, before staging another fall.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, rise from 123.94 is still seen as a rising leg of the sideway consolidation pattern from 122.75 (2016 low). As long as 147.95 resistance holds, an eventual downside breakout remains in favor. However, firm break of 147.95 will raise the chance of long term bullish reversal. Focus will then be turned to 156.59 resistance for confirmation.