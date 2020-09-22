Daily Pivots: (S1) 133.35; (P) 134.34; (R1) 135.14; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains on the downside as fall from 142.71 is in progress. As noted before, whole corrective rebound from 123.94 should have completed at 142.71. Deeper fall would be seen to 61.8% retracement of 123.94 to 142.71 at 131.11 next. On the upside, above 135.41 minor resistance will turn bias neutral and bring consolidations, before staging another fall.

In the bigger picture, rise from 123.94 is seen only as a rising leg of the sideway consolidation pattern from 122.75 (2016 low). As long as 147.95 resistance holds, an eventual downside breakout remains in favor. However, firm break of 147.95 will raise the chance of long term bullish reversal. Focus will then be turned to 156.59 resistance for confirmation.