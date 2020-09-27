GBP/JPY edged lower to 133.03 last week but turned sideway since then. Initial bias remains neutral this week for some consolidations. Further decline is expected as long as 136.46 resistance holds. On the downside, break of 133.03 will resume the fall from 142.71 and target 61.8% retracement of 123.94 to 142.71 at 131.11 next. However, firm break of 136.46 will indicate short term bottoming and turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound.

In the bigger picture, rise from 123.94 is seen only as a rising leg of the sideway consolidation pattern from 122.75 (2016 low). As long as 147.95 resistance holds, an eventual downside breakout remains in favor. However, firm break of 147.95 will raise the chance of long term bullish reversal. Focus will then be turned to 156.59 resistance for confirmation.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the longer term picture, repeated rejection by 55 month EMA indicate long term bearishness in the cross. Down trend from 251.09 (2007 high) should eventually resume through 122.75 to 116.83 (2011 low) and below. However, sustained break of 55 month EMA (now at 144.42) will dampen this view and could open up further rise back to 195.86 (2015 high).