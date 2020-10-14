Daily Pivots: (S1) 135.97; (P) 136.87; (R1) 137.37; More…

GBP/JPY rebounded strongly after a brief breach or 135.87 support to 135.66. Intraday bias is turned neutral again first. On the upside, above 137.83 will resume the rebound from 133.03 for retesting 142.71 high. On the downside, though, break of 135.66 should indicate completion of the rebound and bring retest of 133.03 support instead.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, rise from 123.94 is seen only as a rising leg of the sideway consolidation pattern from 122.75 (2016 low). As long as 147.95 resistance holds, an eventual downside breakout remains in favor. However, firm break of 147.95 will raise the chance of long term bullish reversal. Focus will then be turned to 156.59 resistance for confirmation.