Daily Pivots: (S1) 135.38; (P) 135.85; (R1) 136.60; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains neutral as range trading continues. As long as 137.83 resistance holds, further decline is in favor. Below 134.40 will target 133.03 support first. Break there will resume larger fall from 142.71 to 61.8% retracement of 123.94 to 142.71 at 131.11.

In the bigger picture, rise from 123.94 is seen only as a rising leg of the sideway consolidation pattern from 122.75 (2016 low). As long as 147.95 resistance holds, an eventual downside breakout remains in favor. However, firm break of 147.95 will raise the chance of long term bullish reversal. Focus will then be turned to 156.59 resistance for confirmation.