<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 141.07; (P) 141.40; (R1) 142.02; More…

GBP/JPY is still bounded in range of 140.31/142.23 and intraday bias remains neutral. With 140.31 intact, further rise is in favor. Firm break of 142.23/71 resistance zone will resume whole rise from 123.94 to 147.95 key resistance next. On the downside, through, considering bearish divergence condition in 4 hour MACD, break of 140.31 will confirm short term topping at 142.34, and rejection by 142.71. Intraday will will be turned back to the downside for 139.96 support next.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, rise from 123.94 is seen as a rising leg of the sideway consolidation pattern from 122.75 (2016 low). As long as 147.95 resistance holds, an eventual downside breakout remains in favor. However, firm break of 147.95 will raise the chance of long term bullish reversal. Focus will then be turned to 156.59 resistance for confirmation.