Daily Pivots: (S1) 141.58; (P) 142.02; (R1) 142.76; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains on the upside at this point. Decisive break of 142.71 resistance will resume whole rise from 123.94 for 147.95 key resistance next. On the downside, though, considering bearish divergence condition in 4 hour MACD, break of 141.26 will confirm short term topping at 142.34, and rejection by 142.71. Intraday will will be turned back to the downside for 139.96 support next.

In the bigger picture, rise from 123.94 is seen as a rising leg of the sideway consolidation pattern from 122.75 (2016 low). As long as 147.95 resistance holds, an eventual downside breakout remains in favor. However, firm break of 147.95 will raise the chance of long term bullish reversal. Focus will then be turned to 156.59 resistance for confirmation.