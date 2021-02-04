<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 143.04; (P) 143.37; (R1) 143.61; More…

GBP/JPY drew strong support from 4 hour 55 EMA and rebounded. Break of 144.07 suggests rally resumption. Intraday bias is back on the upside for 61.8% projection of 123.94 to 142.71 from 133.03 at 144.62 first. Break will target 147.95 medium term structural resistance. On the downside, however, break of 142.81 support would now indicate short term topping, and turn bias to the downside for deeper pull back.

In the bigger picture, rise of 123.94 is still as the third leg of the sideway pattern from 122.75 (2016 low). Break of 147.95 will target 156.59 resistance (2018 high). On the downside, break of 133.03 support is needed to confirm completion of the rise from 123.94. Otherwise, further rise will remain in favor even in case of pull back.