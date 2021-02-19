<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 146.88; (P) 147.34; (R1) 148.12; More…

GBP/JPY’s rally resumes after brief retreat and intraday bias is back on the upside. Sustained break of 147.95 structural resistance will carry larger bullish implications. Up trend from 123.94 should then target 100% projection of 123.94 to 142.71 from 133.03 at 151.80 next. On the downside, though, break of 146.39 minor support will indicate short term topping, and turn bias to the downside for pull back.

In the bigger picture, rise from 123.94 is seen as the third leg of the sideway pattern from 122.75 (2016 low). Break of 147.95 will target 156.59 resistance (2018 high). On the downside, break of 133.03 support is needed to confirm completion of the rise from 123.94. Otherwise, further rise will remain in favor even in case of pull back.