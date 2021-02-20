GBP/JPY Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

GBP/JPY’s up trend extended to as high as 148.13 last week and hit 147.95 structural resistance already. Further rise is expected this week as long as 146.39 support holds. Sustained break of 147.95 will target 100% projection of 123.94 to 142.71 from 133.03 at 151.80 next. Nevertheless, break of 146.39 support will indicate short term topping and turn bias to the downside for deeper pull back.

In the bigger picture, rise from 123.94 is seen as the third leg of the sideway pattern from 122.75 (2016 low). Break of 147.95 will target 156.59 resistance (2018 high). On the downside, break of 133.03 support is needed to confirm completion of the rise from 123.94. Otherwise, further rise will remain in favor even in case of pull back.

In the longer term picture, the strong break of 55 months EMA (now at 143.95) is a early sign of long term bullish reversal. Firm break of 156.69 resistance should now confirm the start of an up trend for 195.86 (2015 high).