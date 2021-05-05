<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 151.16; (P) 151.61; (R1) 152.22; More…

Range trading continues in GBP/JPY and intraday bias remains neutral. On the upside, above 152.38 will reaffirm the case that correction from 153.39 has already completed, and bring retest of this high next. However, break of 149.03 will bring deeper fall to extend the correction from 153.39.

In the bigger picture, rise from 123.94 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 122.75 (2016 low). Next target is 156.59 resistance (2018 high). Sustained break there should confirm long term bullish trend reversal. On the downside, break of 142.71 resistance turned support is needed to be the first sign of completion of the rise from 123.94. Otherwise, outlook will remain bullish even in case of deep pull back.