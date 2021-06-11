<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 154.34; (P) 154.78; (R1) 155.41; More…

GBP/JPY is staying in consolidation from 156.05 and intraday bias remains neutral at this point. Further rise is expected with 153.81 intact. Break of 156.05 will resume larger up trend for 61.8% projection of 133.03 to 153.39 from 149.03 at 161.61. On the downside, firm break of 153.81 will indicate short term topping and turn bias back to the downside for deeper pull back.

In the bigger picture, rise from 123.94 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 122.75 (2016 low). Focus is now on 156.59 resistance (2018 high). Sustained break there should confirm long term bullish trend reversal. Next target is 61.8% retracement of 195.86 (2015 high) to 122.75 at 167.93. On the downside, break of 149.03 support is needed to be the first sign of completion of the rise from 123.94. Otherwise, outlook will remain bullish even in case of deep pull back.