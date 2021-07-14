<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 152.36; (P) 152.92; (R1) 153.43; More…

Further rise is still in favor in GBP/JPY with 152.38 minor support intact. Corrective fall from 156.05 could have completed with three waves down to 150.64, on bullish convergence condition in 4 hour MACD. Intraday bias is back on the upside for retesting 155.13/156.05 resistance zone next. On the downside, though, break of 152.38 minor support will dampen the bullish case and turn bias neutral first. In this case, correction from 156.05 might still extend with another falling leg.

In the bigger picture, rise from 123.94 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 122.75 (2016 low). Focus remains on 156.59 resistance (2018 high). Sustained break there should confirm long term bullish trend reversal. Next target is 61.8% retracement of 195.86 (2015 high) to 122.75 at 167.93. On the downside, break of 149.03 support is needed to be the first sign of completion of the rise from 123.94. Otherwise, outlook will remain bullish even in case of deep pull back.