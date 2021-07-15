<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 152.36; (P) 152.92; (R1) 153.43; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY is turned neutral again with break of 152.38 minor support. Correction from 156.05 could still extend lower. Break of 150.64 will target 149.03 cluster support level. On the upside, break of 153.46 will turn bias back to the upside for 155.13/156.05 resistance zone.

In the bigger picture, rise from 123.94 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 122.75 (2016 low). Focus remains on 156.59 resistance (2018 high). Sustained break there should confirm long term bullish trend reversal. Next target is 61.8% retracement of 195.86 (2015 high) to 122.75 at 167.93. On the downside, break of 149.03 support is needed to be the first sign of completion of the rise from 123.94. Otherwise, outlook will remain bullish even in case of deep pull back.