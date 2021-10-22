<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 156.63; (P) 157.42; (R1) 158.05; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains neutral for consolidation below 158.19 temporary top. Such consolidations should be relatively brief as long as 156.58 minor support holds. Break of 158.19 will resume larger up trend to 61.8% projection of 136.96 to 156.05 from 148.93 at 160.72 next. However, break of 156.58 will turn bias to the downside for deeper pull back.

In the bigger picture, rise from 123.94 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 122.75 (2016 low). The stay above 55 week EMA affirms medium term bullishness. Current rise should now target 61.8% retracement 195.86 (2015 high) to 122.75 at 167.93 next. In any case, outlook will remain bullish as long as 148.93 structural support hold, even in case of deeper pull back.