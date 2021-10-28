Thu, Oct 28, 2021 @ 10:19 GMT
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 155.64; (P) 156.46; (R1) 157.21; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY is mildly on the downside a corrective pull back from 158.19 is extending. Downside should be contained by 153.66 support to bring another rally. On the upside, break of 158.19 will resume larger up trend from 123.94. Next target will be 61.8% projection of 136.96 to 156.05 from 148.93 at 160.72.

In the bigger picture, rise from 123.94 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 122.75 (2016 low). The stay above 55 week EMA affirms medium term bullishness. Current rise should now target 61.8% retracement 195.86 (2015 high) to 122.75 at 167.93 next. In any case, outlook will remain bullish as long as 148.93 structural support hold, even in case of deep pull back.

