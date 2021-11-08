Mon, Nov 08, 2021 @ 08:36 GMT
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 152.65; (P) 153.21; (R1) 153.61; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains on the downside at this point. The break of 55 day EMA dampened our original bullish view. Deeper fall could now be seen back to 148.93 structural support level. On the upside, break of 154.63 minor resistance will revive near term bullishness and turn bias back to the upside for 158.19 high.

In the bigger picture, rise from 123.94 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 122.75 (2016 low). The stay above 55 week EMA affirms medium term bullishness. Current rise should now target 61.8% retracement 195.86 (2015 high) to 122.75 at 167.93 next. In any case, outlook will remain bullish as long as 148.93 structural support hold, even in case of deep pull back.

