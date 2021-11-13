GBP/JPY Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

GBP/JPY edged lower to 152.35 last week but formed a temporary bottom there on loss of momentum. Initial bias is neutral this week first. On the downside, break of 152.35 will resume the fall from 158.19 towards 148.93 key support next. On the upside, though, break of 154.63 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for retesting 158.19 high.

In the bigger picture, rise from 123.94 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 122.75 (2016 low). The stay above 55 week EMA affirms medium term bullishness. Current rise should now target 61.8% retracement 195.86 (2015 high) to 122.75 at 167.93 next. In any case, outlook will remain bullish as long as 148.93 structural support hold, even in case of deep pull back.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the longer term picture, GBP/JPY could have set up a long term up trend already with break of 156.69 resistance, and the stay above 55 month EMA. Current rise from 122.75 could target a test on 195.86 (2015 high).