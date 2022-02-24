<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 155.35; (P) 156.07; (R1) 156.52; More…

GBP/JPY’s break of 155.11 minor support should confirm rejection by 158.19 resistance. Fall from 158.03 is seen as the third leg of the corrective pattern from 158.19. Intraday bias is back on the downside for 152.88 support firm. Break will target 148.94 support next. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 156.75 minor resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 158.19 are seen as developing into a consolidation pattern to up trend from 123.94 (2020 low). Downside should be contained by 123.94 to 158.19 at 145.10 to bring rebound. Firm break of 158.19 will resume the up trend to long term fibonacci level at 167.93. However, sustained break of 145.10 will raise the chance of trend reversal and target 61.8% retracement at 137.02.